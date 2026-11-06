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Cameron Boozer Takes Early Lead in NBA Rookie of the Year Race
By Brett Peeples Jr.,8 days ago
According to NBA Central via Polymarket, Memphis Grizzlies big man Cameron Boozer has taken the early lead on the rookie ladder. Boozer currently sits at 31% on the Rookie of the Year ladder. Right behind him at 27% is Yaxel Lendeborg, who is currently the second-leading scorer on the Warriors. It looks like it may be a close race between the two rookies.