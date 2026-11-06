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This week in history: Votes are in, Halloween hijinks and more
8 days ago
1 year ago: Man unicycles Continental Divide Trail in honor of his sister. To get through hard times, Jamey Mossengren sets off into the mountains with his unicycle, pedaling hundreds of miles along steep ridgelines, balanced on one wheel. The Minnesotan has “unipacked” — or backpacked with his unicycle — across the mountain West. In 2025, after his sister died by suicide, Mossengren found himself unipacking again. In June, he took to the Continental Divide Trail, a 3,100-mile-long trail that starts at the United States border with Mexico in New Mexico and ends at the Canada border in Montana, passing through Colorado and Wyoming along the way. The journey pushed Mossengren to his physical and emotional limits, but he said that he discovered forgiveness, beauty and joy along the way. He spent 53 days on the trail, traveling 1,200 miles, much of it on his unicycle.