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Jimmy Strickland, Rachel Regenold and Kait Chase lead race for Granby Board of Trustees
By Isabel Del Mastro,8 days ago
As of Nov. 4, Jimmy Strickland, Rachel Regenold and Kait Chase are leading the race to fill the three open seats on the Granby Board of Trustees. A total of 2,566 Granby voters cast ballots for the Granby board. Strickland and Regenold are tied with 413 votes, or 16%. Chase is in position to take the final seat by a slim margin with 360 votes, or 14%, while Nicole Schafer follows close with 325 votes, or 13%.