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Soles leads five-candidate race for four Fraser Board of Trustees seats
By Nick WaltherFor Sky-Hi News,7 days ago
Katie Soles leads the five-candidate race for four seats on the Fraser Board of Trustees, according to unofficial results updated at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4. Adam Cwiklin is in second place. Challenger Brian Roman leads incumbent Ken Jensen by five votes for third place and the final four-year term. Incumbent Lewis Gregory was fifth.