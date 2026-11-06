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Three candidates lead Hot Sulphur Springs trustee race
By Meg Soyars Van HauenFor Sky-Hi News,8 days ago
Four candidates compete for three seats on the Hot Sulphur Springs Board of Trustees. Rosemary Opatril leads with 205 votes. As of Nov. 4, James Johnson has 165 votes, with Eric Groswold at 162 votes. Chris Cherry, with 150 votes, is competing for a third seat. With 50 ballots still to count, the results could change when the final count is announced Nov. 20.