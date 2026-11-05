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Football season over for county teams
By Kevin Naze Correspondent,6 days ago
Kewaunee’s hopes for a rematch at top-ranked Bonduel ended in heartbreaking fashion at Don Rabas Field last Friday night, with the second-seeded Storm falling in a Div. 6 Level 2 contest to three-seed Cedar Grove-Belgium, 17-14. Meanwhile, Luxemburg-Casco couldn’t get much offense going until late in a 47-13 loss at the state’s top-ranked team in Div. 3, the unbeaten Port Washington Pirates.