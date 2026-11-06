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Thomas DiNapoli and Letitia James Win Re-Election to State Offices
8 days ago
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and Attorney General Letitia James both won re-election this week. DiNapoli was elected to a fifth full term in office, receiving nearly 63% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the New York State Board of Elections as of Thursday night. DiNapoli has been serving as the state's top fiscal watchdog since 2007. Meanwhile, James will begin her third four-year term in office in 2027 after receiving nearly 59% of the vote statewide. She was first elected in 2018.
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