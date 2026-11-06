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Six Flags floats selling more parks amid $366 million loss
By John Gregory,8 days ago
Just eight months after selling off seven theme parks, Six Flags is openly discussing selling off even more to pay down its debt. Six Flags’ third quarter earnings call Thursday revealed a net loss of $366 million for the quarter and $801 million through the first nine months of 2026. That’s actually an improvement over the $1.2 billion loss from January to September 2025, but with the company’s net debt sitting at $4.66 billion, more park sales are now being discussed.