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Eustis Commission Approves Community Center Land-Use Change After Tense Meeting
By Cindy Peterson,8 days ago
The Eustis City Commission voted unanimously Thursday night to move forward with a future land use amendment for the Eustis Community Center property, ending a tense meeting in which residents pressed commissioners for answers and commissioners pushed back. Commissioner Willie Hawkins was absent. What the Amendment Does. The amendment would...
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