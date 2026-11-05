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Sponsorships open for Fire & Ice Festival’s tenth anniversary
4 days ago
Sponsorship opportunities are now available for the Fire and Ice Festival, presented by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. As 2027 marks the festival’s tenth anniversary, a “Fun & Games” theme will offer over 100 ice sculptures and feature activities like inflatables, bonfires, and live entertainment. Scheduled for January 29-31, 2027, festivities will be hosted throughout the Quiet Resorts, located in South Coastal Delaware. Visit fireandicede.com for schedule updates and more detailed information.