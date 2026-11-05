undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
BFACC promotes shopping local this holiday season
6 days ago
The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone to support local businesses this holiday season with its annual shop local initiatives. Shop Local Extravaganza, Weekend Wonderland in Bethany Beach, and Festive Fridays in Fenwick Island return to the Quiet Resorts® area, offering in-store raffles, activities, and chances for grand prizes that coincide with town festivities.