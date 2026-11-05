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Frankford Makes Resident- and Builder-friendly Reductions in Lot Size and Width Requirements
5 days ago
During its November regular meeting, the Frankford Town Council voted 5-0 to accept the Town Planning and Zoning Commission and town manager’s recommendation to ease the requirements for both (i) minimum lot size (from 6,000 to 5,000 sq. ft.) and (ii) minimum lot width (from 60′ to 45′) in the residential planned community (RPC) district. These code changes will allow builders to construct smaller homes without taking a loss-which is expected to lead to lower house prices and, thus, better meet the growing demand for moderate-income housing.