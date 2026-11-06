undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
No. 2 Duke men’s basketball demolishes Coastal Carolina 113-52, records highest victory margin under Scheyer
By Ella Bilu,8 days ago
Coastal Carolina brought waves, but the Blue Devils brought a tsunami. In its second game of the regular season, No. 2 Duke men’s basketball surged past Coastal Carolina 113-52, powered by Patrick Ngongba II’s career-high 28 points. The hosts found their rhythm early, excelling in transition, and never let the Chanticleers up for air, forcing 17 turnovers and 10 steals.