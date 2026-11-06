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Upcoming Gallery Show: “Between Friends”
8 days ago
Radford, VA– “Between Friends,” a new duo art exhibition celebrating creativity, dialogue, and friendship between artists Rebecca Harris and Sharon Taylor is opening on November 7, 2026. The exhibition, which features watercolor and acrylic paintings, will run through January 7, 2027. There will be an opening reception at Glencoe Mansion on Thursday, November 12th from 5:30 to 7 PM. The reception is open to all, family-friendly and free to attend.