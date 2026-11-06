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Election 2026: Nebraska voter turnout close to 60%, while Iowa surpasses 63%
By Gina Dvorak,8 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Not quite two-thirds of registered voters in Nebraska and Iowa cast their ballots in Tuesday’s midterm elections, according to reports from each state. The Nebraska Secretary of State website shows just under 60% of registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election. That means 513,101 of the state’s 1,265,162 registered voters didn’t vote.