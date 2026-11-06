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Chad Stahelski Brings 'John Wick'-Style Carnage to Near-Future Manhattan in 'Karōshi' Trailer
By Store,8 days ago
Lionsgate has debuted the first official trailer for Karōshi an upcoming near-future action-thriller. Produced by John Wick director Chad Stahelski the film is written and directed by Takashi Doscher. The 88-minute feature stars Teo Yoo Cynthia Erivo and Giancarlo Esposito hitting theaters on February 5 2027. Film studio Lionsgate...