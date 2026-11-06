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Review: The Emerson Colonial Theatre couldn’t get enough of Aaron Tveit
By Frances Klemm,8 days ago
Aaron Tveit brought out theater fans en masse Nov. 1 and 2 for “An Evening With Aaron Tveit” at the Emerson Colonial Theatre. The Broadway star, fresh off the “Rent” 30th anniversary concert, took Boston audiences through an array of hits from his long resume of musicals, as well as his personal favorites, including “Thunder Road” by Bruce Springsteen and “What Kind of Fool Am I?” by Sammy Davis Jr.