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Friday’s two all-local matchups highlight busy weekend of NCS play
8 days ago
By Ray Hamill — Nine H-DNL teams remain in the chase for a North Coast Section championship in soccer as we head towards the final week of the 2026 season. The boys quarterfinals and girls semifinals will take place over the next two days and several of the league teams remain well positioned to compete for a section title, most notably some of the girls teams.