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Man accused of killing Logan Federico to face South Carolina judge in plea hearing: What we know
By Spencer Chrisman,8 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of killing a 22-year-old North Carolina woman last year in South Carolina will face a judge this week in a plea hearing. A plea hearing is scheduled for 9 .a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, in Richland County for the man accused of killing 22-year-old Logan Federico in Columbia, South Carolina in May 2025, Federico’s Family confirmed to WBTV.
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