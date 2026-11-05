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Local Author David Kinney Travels Through Time to Bring Batavia’s Past Into the Light
By Jennifer D’Angelo,4 days ago
Every so often, Batavia-based history author David Kinney is given a handful of documents from a local repository that haven’t seen the light of day in over 100 years. What began as a quick look into local history wasn’t supposed to turn into a line of work, but unearthing forgotten records turned a new page for Kinney that led to many stories of his own.