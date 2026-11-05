undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Arlene Schenker Encourages Children to Take Pride in their Uniqueness
By Suzie Wells,4 days ago
For Arlene Schenker, becoming a children’s book author was not a lifelong dream but a creative pursuit that emerged later in life. After building a career in law, raising a family, and becoming an active member of the Rochester community, she discovered a new way to share her values and encourage young readers to embrace what makes them unique.