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When the Clocks Change: Taking Care of Our Mental Health
By Dr. Beth Pacheco, DSW,4 days ago
As fall settles into Western New York, we notice familiar signs of the changing season: Leaves crunch underfoot, cozy sweaters come out of storage, and the air carries a crispness that winter is on its way. As we turn our clocks back for daylight saving time, we welcome an extra hour of sleep, but we also lose precious evening sunlight. This seasonal shift doesn’t just change our schedules. It can touch our moods and well-being.