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Dolly Parton's manager moves to drop complaint accusing late singer's nephew of making threats
By AD Andrew Dalton Associated Press,8 days ago
LOS ANGELES — Dolly Parton 's longtime manager moved Thursday to drop a complaint that accused the late singer's nephew, who acted as her head of security, with threatening her estate and its employees. The proposed dismissal and apparent settlement brought a sudden, unexpected and unexplained end to an...