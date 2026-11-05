undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
David Stettner - October 27, 2026
6 days ago
David Stettner of Brockport, NY, age 75 passed away Tuesday, October 27th in his home surrounded by his family. Country boy, plant aficionado, and handyman extraordinaire, David will be remembered as a friend to all and loving family man. With his wife of 50 years, Grace; his three daughters, Hannah (Jack), Ruby (Gavin), Lexy, and granddaughter, Sadie, Dave built his life defined by his passion and commitment to family.