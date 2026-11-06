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Athens Sweeps Southeastern for Triopia Sectional Title
8 days ago
Athens took both sets against Augusta Southeastern, winning 25-21, 25-23 to claim the 1A Triopia Sectional title. The Warriors led throughout the opening set but had to make up a five point deficit in set two for the sweep. Lydia Hart had 12 kills and two aces for the Warriors and Kara Stephens had 16 kills for the Suns. Athens will play Decatur Unity Christian in the New Berlin Super Sectional at 7 pm on Monday.