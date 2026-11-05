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Ivy Caldwell Turns Personal Experiences Into Stories That Empower Children and Women
By Judith Rucki,4 days ago
For author Ivy Caldwell, writing begins with recognizing a need. Whether she’s addressing bullying, helping young readers recognize the warning signs of unhealthy relationships, or encouraging women to move beyond painful experiences, she hopes her books remind readers that they don’t have to face their struggles alone. “I’m...