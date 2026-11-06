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No. 2 UConn falls at No. 5 Michigan, 77-66
By Daniel Connolly,8 days ago
Sarah Strong and the Huskies’ weren’t good enough on Thursday night. UConn women’s basketball won’t have to worry about going undefeated this season. On Thursday, the second-ranked Huskies fell on the road to the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines, 77-66. In a back-and-forth contest, UConn went ahead 57-55 early in the fourth quarter, only to get outscored 22-9 the rest of the way.