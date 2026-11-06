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USU football: Aggies looking forward to Saturday showdown with Bulldogs
By Jason Turner sports editor,8 days ago
A 28-17 road victory over Fresno State was, simply put, Utah State’s biggest win of the 2025 college football season. For starters, it allowed USU to become bowl eligible heading into its Senior Night and regular season finale against Boise State. It was also the Aggies’ lone road win of the ’25 campaign, plus their only victory over an opponent that also went bowling.