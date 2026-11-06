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‘Perfect picture of the Aggie spirit’: Chi Omega kicks off 48th annual Songfest
By Bella McWilliams,8 days ago
Rudder Auditorium bustled and hummed with anticipation as the crowd began to pour in, eagerly awaiting the lights to dim and the curtain to be drawn. Nov. 4 marked the first of four sold-out shows for Chi Omega’s annual philanthropy event, Songfest. Each year, the Texas A&M Xi Kappa chapter of Chi Omega hosts the largest Greek philanthropy event in Texas, a three-night, four-show stage performance in which 32 student organizations partner together for a dance performance to raise money that benefits their respective philanthropies.