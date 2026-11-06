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Connelly lifts Golden Knights past Red Wings with late goal
By Dave Hogg,8 days ago
The 20-year-old rookie took a pass from Jack Eichel at the blue line, toe-dragged Michael Rasmussen in the left circle, and beat Daniil Tarasov glove side with a wrist shot. “As soon as I saw (Eichel) get some speed going I tried to match it,” Connelly said. “He’s such a threat off the rush, so I knew if I found some open ice he’d either find me or make a play of his own.