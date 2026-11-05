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Christmas Light Installation Business Costs $2,400 To Start
By Standards,2 days ago
Two numbers tell you almost everything about the Christmas light installation business. Here’s the first. Dave Moerman runs Revive Services, a home services company in British Columbia, and when Jobber asked him about holiday lighting for its contractor academy, he gave a figure most first year installers would never say out loud: “Our minimum is $495, and our average job size for holiday lights is anywhere around a thousand bucks.”