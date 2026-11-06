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Eight Years After Approval, Oakland's Coolidge Avenue Homes Still Aren't Built
By Nina Singh-Hudson,8 days ago
Eight years after Oakland approved the Dimond District project, the four homes proposed for 3559-3589 Coolidge Avenue remain unbuilt. New filings, including a zoning worksheet, appeared in late October 2026. San Francisco YIMBY reported that the new applications revisit much of the process as the project seeks to advance. The...
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