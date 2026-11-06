undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Election night recap: Democrats enjoy huge night in Arizona
By Tony Perkins,8 days ago
The anticipated “Blue Wave” hit the 2026 midterm elections as some polling predicted. The Press Room’s panel of journalists reflects on Latino representation, and the impact of Latino voters, particularly in the borderlands. Plus, updates on new Arizona border checkpoints, Tucson voters reject a TEP franchise agreement at the ballot box and Chiricahua is the newest national park.