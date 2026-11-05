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Has TikTok impacted how people view different songs from artists?
By Commentary By Curyssa Yoshimoto,5 days ago
Has TikTok, with its endless memes, dance trends and silly videos, taken the art away from music?. In many ways, TikTok has caused music to become almost too accessible. Snippets of songs quickly go viral and trends emerge almost as soon as a song is released. Once a song is labeled a “TikTok song,” it’s often dismissed as unserious media that lacks depth. This causes a songs artistic value overshadowed by a fleeting trend.