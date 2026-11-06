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West Virginia lawmakers discuss potential plans for harsher sextortion penalties
By SHELBY BURROUGH,8 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — A year ago, 15-year-old Bryce Tate was using Snapchat when he was targeted in a sextortion scheme hours before ending his life. Now, state lawmakers are doubling down, announcing Thursday that more legislation is being drafted to ensure harsher penalties for predators who cause the death of their victim from online exploitation.
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