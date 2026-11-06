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DOJ Seeks To Overturn Steve Bannon's Conviction
8 days ago
The Justice Department has filed a motion to vacate the conviction of Steve Bannon on contempt of Congress charges related to the January 6 Capitol riot investigation. Bannon, a former White House strategist under President Donald Trump, was convicted in 2022 and served a four-month prison term. The DOJ's filing on Thursday (November 5) argues that Bannon was protected by executive privilege when he defied a congressional subpoena, as reported by NBC News.