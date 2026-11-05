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Avengers: Doomsday Chooses Its 3 Main ‘Emotional’ Characters That Will Lead the Movie Similarly to Thanos’ Infinity War Role
By Lauren Rouse,7 days ago
A new report has revealed which three Avengers heroes will be the "emotional" leads of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has built out another saga of interconnected films and TV series over the past seven years since the end of the Infinity Saga, culminating in another huge crossover event. Avengers: Doomsday is the first of a two-part ending to the Multiverse Saga, with Avengers: Secret Wars set to follow in 2027.