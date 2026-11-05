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Miami council approves split of code enforcement and animal control positions
By Trinity Murchie, Arizona Silver Belt,5 days ago
The Miami Town Council meeting on Oct. 26 covered recognition for jobs well done, the 2024-25 audit report, updates regarding Inspiration School Apartments, potential new grants, and the separation of the code enforcement and animal control positions. Awards were presented to Roy of the Miami Memorial Library, who has served...