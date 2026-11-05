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Globe-Miami Farmers Market wraps up extended season with Halloween farewell
By Trinity Murchie, Arizona Silver Belt,5 days ago
The 2026 Globe-Miami Farmers Market enjoyed an extended season, continuing through October rather than wrapping up in September as it has in previous years. Its final day fell on Halloween, Oct. 31, giving vendors and shoppers a festive farewell until the market returns in May 2027. “The tomatoes weren’t great...