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Florida carries out its 19th execution of year as 3 states administer the death penalty in a day
By Associated Press,8 days ago
Florida carried out a record-tying 19th execution of the year in an unusual instance of three states administering the death penalty on the same day. Jesse Guardado was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m. following a lethal injection at a state prison in Starke. He had pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing 75-year-old Jackie Malone inside her Walton County home in 2004 before stealing her jewelry box, $80 and other valuables to buy drugs. The woman had helped him get a job and housing.