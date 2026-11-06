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Barber County residents raise concerns over data center
8 days ago
Barber County resident sues county, Google over proposed ‘Project Helium’ data center. The lawsuit challenges an agreement approved by the Barber County Commission on Aug. 31, allowing Google to acquire 2,026 acres of land for the project. The plaintiff’s son said his family owns several properties less than 1.5 miles from the data center site, and argues the development could affect his family and their neighbors through increased noise, lighting and other impacts.