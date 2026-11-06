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Florida destroys Jacksonville: Takeaways as No. 1 Gators thrive behind stars in home opener
By OnlyGators.com Staff,8 days ago
It was relatively easy work for the No. 1 Florida Gators on Wednesday night in their home opener at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. Fresh off an important ranked win to kick off the 2026-27 season, Florida (2-0) took care of business with an 88-57 victory over the Jacksonville Dolphins in the House of Horrors.
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