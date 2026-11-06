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Deputy position freeze nearly derails Dane County budget
By WORT News Department,8 days ago
Tempers flared during the Dane County Board’s budget deliberations Wednesday evening, with a minority group of supervisors fighting tooth and nail to restore funding for two vacant sheriff’s deputy positions. Part of an amendment package to County Executive Melissa Agard’s 2027 operating budget, not hiring for the vacant positions would save 367,000 dollars in favor of financing housing and homeless services.