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Public Schools are Not Failing, They are Starving
By A Public Affair,7 days ago
Wisconsin receives funding for public schools two ways: through state funding and through local property taxes. However, unlike all other states, Wisconsin put a cap on how much revenue a district can receive from its local property tax and state funding in 1993. Each kid in Wisconsin costs the state between $11,000-26,000 for education each year, depending on the district, and adjusted for local property taxes. Additionally, this is the 18th year the state has not increased the budget for public schools to account for inflation, so any increase in school funding relies on local residents to pick up the slack through referendums. Many low-income districts are already overburdened with taxes, so increasing the budget for those communities’ schools puts more pressure on an already struggling population when the schools could be state-funded.
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