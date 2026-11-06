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Three bills for every hearing? Beshear proposes arithmetic for balancing legislation and Trump accountability
By WUKY,8 days ago
Tuesday's historic gains for Democrats pose a major question for the party going forward: How much time should they devote to the legislative issues they ran on, versus pledges to hold Trump administration officials and their allies accountable?. Beshear, who headed up the Democratic Governors Association during the pivotal midterm...