undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Poulsbo Hits Pause on Waterfront Paid Parking After Merchants Cry Foul
By Brian Cook,7 days ago
Poulsbo's City Council voted Wednesday to temporarily suspend paid parking at the downtown waterfront lot, effective immediately through May 31, 2027, ending a pilot that had run for about two months and 20 days and had drawn steady complaints from merchants and residents. Three-hour timed parking will return to the Anderson Parkway lot during the suspension, while time-limit enforcement continues there and throughout the downtown core.
15