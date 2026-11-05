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St. Louis Cardinals Alec Burleson, Jordan Walker Silver Slugger Finalists
By Doc Holliday,6 days ago
The St. Louis Cardinals have received more post-season honors. Both Alec Burleson and Jordan Walker have been selected as Silver Slugger Award finalists according to MLB.com. MLB announced the full list of Silver Slugger Award finalists. Alec Burleson is a finalist among the first basemen which also includes Jake Bauers of the Brewers, Rafael Devers from the Giants and Matt Olson of the Braves. Here are Alec Burleson’s 2026 stats: