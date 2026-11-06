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Marian women’s soccer puts three on All-NACC lists
8 days ago
Marian University women’s soccer placed three-student athletes on the All-NACC lists. Emily Gordillo (Compton, Calif.) finishes her career earning her fourth All-NACC selection earning a spot on the second team. Gordillo becomes the first Sabre to earn four All-Conference awards since Ashley Welk form 2019-2022, and just the third student-athlete in the NACC era to accomplish the feat. She once again paced the Sabre offense scoring five goals with three assists for 13 total points. She scored a goal and added an assist at Aurora before posting the first hat trick of her career two games later against Benedictine. One of her goals was the game-winner against the Eagles, and she also netted the game-winner at Whittier. Gordillo finishes her Sabre career 12th on the all-time scoring list with 67 total points.