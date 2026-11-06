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Governor Newsom announces appointments 11.5.26
8 days ago
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Colin Brown, of Soquel, has been appointed State Epidemiologist at the California Department of Public Health. Brown has been the United Kingdom Health Security Agency Lead for the National Institute for Health and Care Research-funded Health Protection Research Unit in Healthcare Associated Infections and Antimicrobial Resistance and a Visiting Professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Oxford since 2025. He has been Deputy Director for Epidemic and Emerging Infections and Head of the Antimicrobial Resistance and Healthcare-Associated Infections Division at the United Kingdom Health Security Agency since 2020. Brown has been Co-Director of a World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Reference and Research on Antimicrobial Resistance and Healthcare-Associated Infections since 2021. He has been an Attending Physician in Infectious Diseases at the Royal Free Hospital in London since 2017. Brown was the United Kingdom Health Security Agency Lead for the National Institute for Health and Care Research-funded Health Protection Research Unit in Healthcare Associated Infections and Antimicrobial Resistance at Imperial College London from 2022 to 2025. He is a fellow of the United Kingdom’s Royal College of Physicians, the Royal College of Pathologists, and the Faculty of Public Health. Brown earned a Medical Degree from the University of Edinburgh, a Master of Science degree in Epidemiology from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Science from the University of St. Andrews. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $282,000. Brown is not registered to vote.