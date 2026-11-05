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Pharmaceutical Executive Daily: Egetis Sells Priority Review Voucher for $190 Million
6 days ago
ANI Pharmaceuticals makes an offer to acquire Egetis Therapeutics as Egetis separately sells its priority review voucher for $190 million, Novartis exits its BrainTransporter deal with BioArctic 14 months after signing, and Ignite Proteomics’ Dr. Brian Corgiat on improving how tumors are tested after recurrence. In today’s Pharmaceutical Executive...